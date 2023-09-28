Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Repurposed Magnets Used in Groundbreaking Physics Experiment

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Repurposed Magnets Used in Groundbreaking Physics Experiment

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory are repurposing magnets from the laboratory’s Advanced Photon Source (APS) for use in a new machine being built by Brookhaven National Laboratory and Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. These magnets will be used in the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC), a state-of-the-art particle collider that will provide new insights into the fundamental structure of matter.

The APS magnets, which are being replaced with more advanced technology, are still in perfect working condition. By repurposing these magnets, the laboratories are both saving money and reducing waste. Brookhaven’s Christoph Montag estimates that this collaboration will save taxpayers approximately $10 million.

The EIC will acquire around 700 magnets from Argonne, which fall into two categories: quadrupoles and sextupoles. The quadrupole magnets act as lenses to focus the electron beam, while the sextupole magnets correct any aberrations introduced by the quadrupoles. Fortunately, the APS magnets can be easily integrated into the EIC with minimal reconditioning.

This use of recycled magnets not only demonstrates the commitment of national laboratories to sustainable practices but also contributes to the advancement of scientific frontiers. Argonne’s John Byrd sees the EIC as the most ambitious accelerator project ever undertaken by the Department of Energy. He states, “In building the EIC, scientists are combining every aspect of what we’ve learned about building accelerators. At Argonne, we’re not only providing magnets but also expertise in facility design.”

By repurposing magnets and collaborating across laboratories, the scientific community can avoid supply chain issues and maximize resources. The EIC will stand poised to make groundbreaking discoveries in nuclear physics, thanks to the repurposed magnets and the collective effort of scientists across multiple institutions.

Ορισμοί:
– Magnets: Objects with a magnetic field that can attract or repel certain materials.
– Particle Collider: A type of scientific instrument that accelerates subatomic particles and makes them collide, allowing scientists to study the fundamental properties of matter.
– APS: Advanced Photon Source, a DOE Office of Science user facility that produces high-energy X-rays for scientific research.
– EIC: Electron-Ion Collider, a state-of-the-art machine that collides electrons and ions to study the structure of matter.

Πηγές:
– Εθνικό Εργαστήριο Argonne του Υπουργείου Ενέργειας των ΗΠΑ
– Brookhaven National Laboratory
– Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA επεκτείνει τις λειτουργίες του διαστημικού σκάφους New Horizons για διεπιστημονική επιστήμη

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια