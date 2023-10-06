Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Νέα μελέτη δείχνει ότι οι καιρικές συνθήκες των φυσικών βράχων μπορεί να λειτουργήσουν ως σημαντική πηγή CO2

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Νέα μελέτη δείχνει ότι οι καιρικές συνθήκες των φυσικών βράχων μπορεί να λειτουργήσουν ως σημαντική πηγή CO2

A study led by the University of Oxford has found that natural rock weathering can act as a significant source of CO2, challenging the previously held belief that it primarily acts as a sink. Published in the journal Nature, the study has important implications for climate change modeling.

Rocks contain a large amount of carbon from ancient plants and animals, making up the “geological carbon cycle.” This process helps regulate the Earth’s temperature as certain minerals in rocks absorb CO2 during chemical weathering. It acts as a counterbalance to the CO2 emitted by volcanoes and has played a crucial role in maintaining habitability on Earth.

However, the study revealed that rocks can also release CO2 into the atmosphere, a process not accounted for in most carbon cycle models. When rocks that formed on ancient seafloors are pushed to the Earth’s surface, the organic carbon within them is exposed to oxygen and water, leading to the release of CO2. This challenges the assumption that weathering rocks are solely a CO2 sink.

Measuring the release of CO2 from weathering organic carbon has been challenging in the past. This new study used a tracer element called rhenium, which is released into water when rock weathering occurs. By tracking the presence of rhenium in water samples, the researchers were able to estimate the CO2 released from the weathering process.

The findings of this study highlight the need to consider rock weathering as a significant CO2 source when modeling climate change scenarios. It emphasizes the complexity of the Earth’s carbon cycle and the importance of accurately understanding and accounting for all contributors to CO2 emissions.

Source: University of Oxford, Nature (journal)

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Νέα έρευνα επιβεβαιώνει ότι τα αρχαία ανθρώπινα ίχνη στο Νέο Μεξικό χρονολογούνται πριν από 21,500 χρόνια

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Μελέτη δείχνει ότι το συμπλήρωμα κρεατίνης μπορεί να ωφελήσει το σύνδρομο κόπωσης μετά την COVID-19

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο Hubble ανακαλύπτει συγκλονιστικό κοσμικό συμβάν

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Νέα έρευνα επιβεβαιώνει ότι τα αρχαία ανθρώπινα ίχνη στο Νέο Μεξικό χρονολογούνται πριν από 21,500 χρόνια

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Μελέτη δείχνει ότι το συμπλήρωμα κρεατίνης μπορεί να ωφελήσει το σύνδρομο κόπωσης μετά την COVID-19

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο Hubble ανακαλύπτει συγκλονιστικό κοσμικό συμβάν

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι Επιστήμονες του Πολίτη που παρακολουθούν ραδιοφωνικά σήματα κατά τη διάρκεια εκλείψεων Ηλίου

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια