Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ένας αστροναύτης αναλύει την ακρίβεια της διαστημικής σκηνής στο «Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Ένας αστροναύτης αναλύει την ακρίβεια της διαστημικής σκηνής στο «Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

In the latest installment of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series, there is a space scene where Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, finds himself drifting through space without a helmet. This has led to speculation among viewers about the accuracy of such a situation and whether a human could survive in space without a space suit.

To shed some light on this topic, ex-NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield has provided his insight. According to Hadfield, a human being would only be able to survive around 30 seconds in space without the protection of a space suit.

Space is an inhospitable environment for humans due to several factors. The primary concern is the lack of atmospheric pressure, which causes any liquid in the body to vaporize at a lower temperature, leading to the boiling of bodily fluids. Additionally, the lack of breathable air and extreme temperatures also pose significant risks to human survival.

The idea of surviving in space without a space suit is purely fictional and not based on scientific reality. Without the protection of a space suit, an astronaut would be subjected to these life-threatening conditions and would not survive for long.

It is important to clarify that movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” prioritize entertainment value over scientific accuracy. While they strive to bring exciting and visually stunning scenes to the audience, they often sacrifice scientific plausibility for the sake of storytelling.

In conclusion, the space scene in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” where Star-Lord drifts through space without a helmet is not accurate from a scientific standpoint. According to ex-NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield, a human would only survive for around 30 seconds in space without a space suit due to the inhospitable conditions. It is crucial to remember that movies like these prioritize entertainment over scientific realism.

Πηγές:
– Chris Hadfield, ex-NASA astronaut.

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Νέες πληροφορίες για την ανάπτυξη των καρχαριών σφυροκέφαλου

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Απολιθωμένη χελώνα αποκαλύπτει υπολείμματα DNA από έξι εκατομμύρια χρόνια πριν

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Νέα τεχνική για την κατασκευή ηλεκτροφορητικών μικροσυσκευών για ανίχνευση φθορισμού

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Νέες πληροφορίες για την ανάπτυξη των καρχαριών σφυροκέφαλου

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Απολιθωμένη χελώνα αποκαλύπτει υπολείμματα DNA από έξι εκατομμύρια χρόνια πριν

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέα τεχνική για την κατασκευή ηλεκτροφορητικών μικροσυσκευών για ανίχνευση φθορισμού

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

A SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites to Orbit

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια