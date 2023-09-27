Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ετοιμαστείτε να γίνετε μάρτυρες της Δακτυλιοειδούς Ηλιακής Έκλειψης τον Οκτώβριο

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Ετοιμαστείτε να γίνετε μάρτυρες της Δακτυλιοειδούς Ηλιακής Έκλειψης τον Οκτώβριο

Next month, an exciting celestial event will take place as the moon will pass between Earth and the sun, giving us a magnificent solar eclipse. For some lucky observers, this will be an annular solar eclipse, where the moon appears smaller in the sky and forms a black circle against the sun.

The annular eclipse on October 14th will be visible in parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. The eclipse will commence in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and will conclude in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Those outside this path will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

It is important to note that observing the eclipse directly with the naked eye, sunglasses, binoculars, or telescopes can be harmful to your eyes. To ensure safe viewing, NASA recommends using protective solar viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers. Alternatively, you can use indirect methods like a pinhole projector to witness this spectacular event.

The path of the annular eclipse will not only cross several states in the United States but will also extend into Mexico, as well as other parts of Central and South America.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness a celestial wonder! Make sure to prepare your eclipse glasses and other necessary viewing equipment to safely enjoy the annular solar eclipse in October.

Πηγές:

– Tatan Syuflana/AP

– NASA

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Επιστημονικό όργανο για την ενότητα Chandrayaan-3 στέλνει επαρκή δεδομένα για μελλοντική μελέτη εξωπλανητών

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Chandrayaan-3: Η ελπίδα ξεθωριάζει για τους Vikram Lander και Pragyan Rover

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Οι παρατηρήσεις του JWST υποδηλώνουν αστρική μόλυνση που παρεμβαίνει στις μετρήσεις του εξωπλανήτη TRAPPIST-1b

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Επιστημονικό όργανο για την ενότητα Chandrayaan-3 στέλνει επαρκή δεδομένα για μελλοντική μελέτη εξωπλανητών

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Chandrayaan-3: Η ελπίδα ξεθωριάζει για τους Vikram Lander και Pragyan Rover

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι παρατηρήσεις του JWST υποδηλώνουν αστρική μόλυνση που παρεμβαίνει στις μετρήσεις του εξωπλανήτη TRAPPIST-1b

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Μια άλλη στενή κλήση: Ο αστεροειδής 2023 SW6 προσεγγίζει τη Γη

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια