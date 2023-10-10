Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ο δορυφόρος PVCC εκτοξεύτηκε με επιτυχία για την παρακολούθηση των συνθηκών βλάστησης και την ανάλυση της κλιματικής αλλαγής

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

10 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Ο δορυφόρος PVCC εκτοξεύτηκε με επιτυχία για την παρακολούθηση των συνθηκών βλάστησης και την ανάλυση της κλιματικής αλλαγής

Aerospacelab, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Belgian Science Policy Office (Belspo), has achieved a major milestone by successfully launching the PVCC satellite. The mission of this satellite is to provide crucial Earth Observation data for monitoring vegetation conditions and analyzing climate change.

The PVCC satellite, short for “Project for On-Board Autonomy – Vegetation – Companion CubeSat,” is a joint effort between VITO and OIP. It was launched from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on October 9th, and communication with the satellite was established a few hours after the launch.

This is the third satellite developed by Aerospacelab to reach orbit, and it was fully designed and integrated at their Belgian facility. Building on the success of its predecessor, Proba-V, PVCC’s mission is to capture imagery using the spare spectral imager from the Proba-V satellite.

The ESA’s fleet will benefit from this demonstration mission, as it will compare the performance of a small satellite payload on a cubesat platform. This will enable the acquisition of high-quality images of the Earth’s vegetation cover and contribute to the collection and analysis of vital environmental data.

Benoit Deper, the CEO and founder of Aerospacelab, expressed his pride in being selected as the prime contractor for this mission. He stated, “Our team has worked tirelessly with VITO to ensure the success of this mission, which boosts the pace of progress, leading to more significant breakthroughs that will shape the future of space technology and enable the development of more effective solutions to address challenges in the sector.”

With the successful launch of the PVCC satellite, the space community now has a valuable tool to monitor and analyze vegetation conditions and climate change, supporting efforts to understand and mitigate their impacts.

Ορισμοί:
– PVCC: Project for On-Board Autonomy – Vegetation – Companion CubeSat, a satellite developed by Aerospacelab in collaboration with VITO and OIP.
– CubeSat: A type of miniaturized satellite used for space research.
– Earth Observation: The gathering of information about the Earth’s physical, chemical, and biological systems using remote sensing technologies.
– Spectral Imager: A device that measures the intensity of light at different wavelengths, allowing for the characterization of objects or environments based on their spectral signature.

Πηγές:
– Aerospace Lab

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Η NASA θα αποκαλύψει τις πρώτες εικόνες του μεγαλύτερου δείγματος αστεροειδών που συλλέχτηκε ποτέ

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση της σημασίας των cookies στο διαδικτυακό απόρρητο

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Η ευθραυστότητα των περιβαλλοντικών αισθητήρων σε περιοχές υψηλού κινδύνου

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Η NASA θα αποκαλύψει τις πρώτες εικόνες του μεγαλύτερου δείγματος αστεροειδών που συλλέχτηκε ποτέ

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση της σημασίας των cookies στο διαδικτυακό απόρρητο

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η ευθραυστότητα των περιβαλλοντικών αισθητήρων σε περιοχές υψηλού κινδύνου

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η εκτόξευση του διαστημικού σκάφους Psyche της NASA ενδέχεται να καθυστερήσει λόγω κακοκαιρίας

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια