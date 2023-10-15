Αερολύματα στα Ιμαλάια: ​​Ένας σημαντικός μοχλός της κλιματικής αλλαγής

Researchers have found that aerosols are contributing significantly to the accelerated retreat of glaciers and changes in precipitation patterns over the Hindu Kush-Himalaya-Tibetan Plateau (HKHTP) region. Aerosols, along with greenhouse gases, account for more than half of the total warming of the region’s lower atmosphere. The study, conducted by researchers from the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad and Helmholtz Centre Potsdam and the University of Leipzig in Germany, highlights the need for a more realistic representation of aerosol properties in climate models.

The researchers focused on the concentrations of aerosols and the amount of heat absorbed across several locations in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, the Himalayan foothills, and the Tibetan Plateau. These regions, which are poorly studied, are home to sensitive ecosystems and vulnerable populations. The study found that aerosols will likely remain a key factor driving climate change in the HKHTP region.

The Indo-Gangetic Plain, which covers parts of Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, is heavily polluted and densely populated. The aerosol optical depth (AOD) in this region was determined to be over 0.3, indicating high air pollution levels. In Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal located in the Himalayan foothills, higher heat-absorbing aerosols were found to be present for most of the study period.

The researchers also discovered that the radiative forcing of aerosols in the atmosphere was 2-4 times more efficient over the Indo-Gangetic Plain and the foothills of the Himalayas, with higher values at elevated elevations. This resulted in higher AOD and aerosol heat absorption. The yearly average aerosol heating rates were significantly higher than previously reported values, suggesting that aerosols alone could account for more than 50 percent of the total warming, with greenhouse gases contributing to the rest.

This study, which combined ground-based observations, satellite data, and model simulations, provides new insights into the impact of aerosols on the Himalayan climate. It emphasizes the importance of accurately representing aerosol properties in climate models in order to better understand and mitigate the effects of climate change in the region.

Πηγές:

– Science of The Total Environment: [insert source URL]

– Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad

– Helmholtz Centre Potsdam

– University of Leipzig, Germany