Επιστήμη

Οι ερευνητές του Penn State ανακαλύπτουν σύμπλεγμα σε διασταυρώσεις κυψέλης σε κύτταρο

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

16 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine have used advanced imaging techniques to study the intricate workings of cellular connections at various levels. Driven by the observation of diseases, these studies could potentially lead to new treatments for patients with skin diseases, cancers, neurological conditions, and other disorders.

Led by Professor Andrew Kowalczyk, the team focuses on rare skin diseases as a context for investigating cellular adhesion. The ability of cells to connect and form tissues is crucial for normal tissue and organ function. Kowalczyk’s team, consisting of postdoctoral scholars, graduate students, staff, faculty, and international collaborators, combines their expertise in live cell imaging and machine/deep learning to unravel the mysteries of cell contacts.

One of their recent discoveries involves studying desmosomes, vital cellular adhesion structures found in organs like the skin and heart. The researchers revealed a complex formation between desmosomes and the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), a membranous system within cells involved in protein folding and transport. This unexpected finding was based on the observations of rare skin diseases.

The team used advanced imaging techniques, including fluorescent labeling and live cell imaging, to visualize the ER-desmosome complex. They also collaborated with Janelia Research Campus to employ focused ion beam scanning electron microscopy (FIB-SEM) for a high-resolution 3D arrangement of the complex.

Machine learning played a significant role in the study, allowing for image restoration and segmentation of the microscopy data. This technology accelerated the image processing and rendered detailed renderings of the ER-desmosome association.

Preliminary evidence suggests that the ER-desmosome complex may function as a stress sensor, responding to disruptions of cell-cell contacts. Further studies are being conducted to explore how this structural complex enables cells to respond to mechanical stimuli.

This research not only sheds light on the fundamental biology of cellular connections but also highlights the potential for medical innovations in the future. By bringing together experts from multiple scientific disciplines, Penn State College of Medicine is at the forefront of uncovering the intricacies of life at various scales.

Πηγές:

– Penn State College of Medicine
– Nature Cell Biology

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

