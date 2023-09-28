Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Λογιστική για τη μεταβλητότητα του οξυγόνου στα παράκτια οικοσυστήματα

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Λογιστική για τη μεταβλητότητα του οξυγόνου στα παράκτια οικοσυστήματα

The decline of oxygen levels in oceans due to climate change and pollution poses a significant threat to marine life and ecosystems. However, accurately projecting the fate of marine life requires accounting for the variation in oxygen levels across time and space in marine ecosystem models, according to researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).

Current models fail to capture the dynamics of oxygen in coastal ecosystems that are rich in oxygen-producing organisms such as seagrass meadows, mangrove forests, and coral reefs. These ecosystems have a different dynamic compared to less productive areas of the ocean, which are sometimes referred to as “blue deserts.”

In a study led by marine scientist Marco Fusi, observations of crabs in a mangrove forest revealed their ability to survive in oxygen-supersaturated waters, thanks to increased oxygen production in warmer temperatures. The researchers also found fluctuations in oxygen levels in the Venice Lagoon and coral reefs in the Red Sea, challenging previous assumptions about oxygen-depleted “dead zones.”

The research emphasizes the need to develop complex mathematical models that incorporate the variability of oxygen levels in marine ecosystem management. Linear models based on average values of dissolved oxygen are insufficient for capturing the true dynamics of coastal ecosystems.

The study’s findings suggest that marine species in productive ecosystems have a high capacity for adaptation and resilience, contrasting previous predictions of significant biodiversity loss. By incorporating fluctuations into models, scientists can gain a better understanding of the ability of marine species to adapt and develop effective conservation strategies.

The study was published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Source: Folco Giomi et al, Oxygen dynamics in marine productive ecosystems at ecologically relevant scales, Nature Geoscience (2023)

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη αποκαλύπτει τον αντίκτυπο της ποδηλασίας μεθανίου στις λίμνες της Αρκτικής στην κλιματική αλλαγή

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA και η SpaceX όρισαν την ημερομηνία εκτόξευσης τον Οκτώβριο για την αποστολή Psyche

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των προτιμήσεων cookie για μια εξατομικευμένη διαδικτυακή εμπειρία

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA επεκτείνει τις λειτουργίες του διαστημικού σκάφους New Horizons για διεπιστημονική επιστήμη

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια