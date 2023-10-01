Ζωή στην πόλη

NIRSpec Παρατηρήσεις Sedna, Gonggong και Quaoar στο διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο James Webb

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023
NIRSpec Παρατηρήσεις Sedna, Gonggong και Quaoar στο διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο James Webb

We conducted observations of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar using the NIRSpec instrument on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in order to study their spectra. Sedna and Gonggong were observed in low-resolution prism mode, covering wavelengths from 0.7 to 5.2 μm. Quaoar, on the other hand, was observed at higher spectral resolution using medium-resolution gratings, spanning from 0.97 to 3.16 μm.

The spectrum of Sedna revealed the presence of several absorption features, including ethane (C2H6), acetylene (C2H2), ethylene (C2H4), H2O (water), and potentially minor CO2 (carbon dioxide). Gonggong’s spectrum showed fewer and weaker ethane features, but stronger and cleaner features related to H2O and CO2 bonded with other molecules. Quaoar’s prism spectrum displayed even fewer and weaker ethane features, as well as deep and clean H2O features, a potential feature at 3.2 μm attributed to HCN (hydrogen cyanide), and CO2 ice.

When examining Quaoar at higher resolution, we discovered various overtone and combination bands of ethane and methane (CH4). The spectra of all three objects exhibited steep red spectral slopes and strong, broad absorptions between 2.7 and 3.6 μm, indicating the presence of complex organic molecules.

These light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules are attributed to the irradiation of methane. The variations in their apparent abundances can be attributed to the distinct orbits of the three bodies, which result in different timescales of methane retention and exposure to charged particles.

Overall, the persistent presence of light hydrocarbons suggests a replenishment of methane on the surfaces of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar. It is postulated that these celestial bodies have experienced internal melting and geological processes.

Πηγές:
– αστρο-φ.ΕΠ

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

