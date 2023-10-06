Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Μια νέα βασική γεύση: Η απάντηση της γλώσσας στο χλωριούχο αμμώνιο

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Μια νέα βασική γεύση: Η απάντηση της γλώσσας στο χλωριούχο αμμώνιο

Scientists from the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences have discovered a potential sixth basic taste. In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers found that the tongue responds to ammonium chloride, a component found in some candies, through the same protein receptor that signals sour taste. The protein receptor, known as OTOP1, is responsible for detecting sour taste through hydrogen ion channels. However, the study revealed that OTOP1 also responds notably to ammonium chloride.

The team conducted experiments using human cells and various animal species and found that the ability to detect ammonium through the OTOP1 channel is conserved across species. Specifically, mice with a functional OTOP1 protein avoided water containing ammonium chloride, while those without the protein did not show a behavioral response. This suggests that the ability to detect ammonium may have evolved as a taste mechanism to avoid ingestion of harmful or unpalatable substances.

The study sheds new light on our understanding of taste and its evolutionary significance. It confirms the existence of a sixth basic taste and highlights the potential importance of taste mechanisms in survival. Ammonium chloride, found in waste products and certain biological substances, is somewhat toxic, making it advantageous for organisms to be able to detect and avoid it.

While the research is in its early stages, this discovery opens up new avenues of study in the field of taste perception. Further research is needed to understand the extent of species differences in sensitivity to ammonium and the ecological significance of these variations.

Πηγές:

– USC (University of Southern California)

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο Hubble ανακαλύπτει συγκλονιστικό κοσμικό συμβάν

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

The Citizen Scientists Tracking Radio Signals During Solar Eclipses

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Νέες ανακαλύψεις στο νεφέλωμα του Ωρίωνα: Ζεύγη αντικειμένων που μοιάζουν με πλανήτη

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο Hubble ανακαλύπτει συγκλονιστικό κοσμικό συμβάν

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

The Citizen Scientists Tracking Radio Signals During Solar Eclipses

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέες ανακαλύψεις στο νεφέλωμα του Ωρίωνα: Ζεύγη αντικειμένων που μοιάζουν με πλανήτη

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Βασιλικό Μουσείο Tyrrell παρουσιάζει το καλύτερο διατηρημένο κρανίο Triceratops που βρέθηκε στον Καναδά

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια