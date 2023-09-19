Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Το Parker Solar Probe της NASA ανακαλύπτει τη διαστημική σκόνη από το σχηματισμό του ηλιακού συστήματος

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

19 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το Parker Solar Probe της NASA ανακαλύπτει τη διαστημική σκόνη από το σχηματισμό του ηλιακού συστήματος

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, the first-ever mission to explore the Sun’s corona, has made an incredible discovery. The probe has encountered space dust believed to be remnants from the formation of our solar system. This remarkable finding occurred during the probe’s journey through one of the most intense coronal mass ejections ever observed.

A coronal mass ejection is a powerful eruption of plasma and magnetic field originating from the Sun. As a result of this explosive event, the dust was propelled approximately six million miles away from the Sun. However, the interplanetary dust present in our solar system swiftly replenished the evacuated area.

NASA shared the news on social media, expressing excitement about another first accomplished by the Parker Solar Probe. The probe’s encounter with the space dust provides valuable insights into the interactions between the Sun’s energy and nearby dust particles that have remained from comets and asteroids.

The dispersed dust exhibits a faint glow known as a “zodiacal light,” visible before sunrise or after sunset. The brightness of the captured images had to be adjusted to account for the reflecting properties of the dust particles. This discovery is crucial in advancing space weather predictions and enhancing our understanding of how interplanetary dust impacts solar outbursts.

Moving forward, the Parker Solar Probe is expected to gather further data as the Sun reaches its solar maximum, a phase marked by increased solar activity. This data will aid NASA in comprehending the effects of the Sun’s activity on Earth’s environment.

This extraordinary discovery showcases the groundbreaking work being carried out by the Parker Solar Probe as it unravels the mysteries of our closest star.

Πηγές:

– NASA’s Parker Solar Probe website
– NASA’s official Twitter account, @NASA
- Λεξικό Merriam-Webster: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/coronal%20mass%20ejection

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Why We’re Better at Recognizing Upright Faces: A Combination of Evolution and Experience

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

NASA’s Mars Sample Return Mission Faces Challenges, May be Delayed to 2030

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Seed-Sized Nuclear Fuel Cells Could Power Moon Bases by 2030

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Why We’re Better at Recognizing Upright Faces: A Combination of Evolution and Experience

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

NASA’s Mars Sample Return Mission Faces Challenges, May be Delayed to 2030

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Seed-Sized Nuclear Fuel Cells Could Power Moon Bases by 2030

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

New Technology Enables Human-Plant Communication and Revolutionizes Agriculture

22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια