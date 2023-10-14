Ζωή στην πόλη

The Parker Solar Probe: Racing Through Space για να ξεκλειδώσετε τα μυστικά του ήλιου

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

14 Οκτωβρίου 2023
The Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft launched by NASA in 2018, has made history by becoming the fastest human-made object ever recorded. Racing around the Sun at an astonishing speed of 635,266 kilometers per hour, it has surpassed the legendary SR-71 Blackbird by nearly 180 times. This remarkable achievement occurred during the probe’s 17th orbit around the Sun, just three years after setting its previous speed record of 586,863 kilometers per hour.

What makes the Parker Solar Probe’s accomplishment even more impressive is that it does not rely on artificial propulsion. Instead, it follows a carefully planned orbit, spiraling inwards due to the Sun’s gravitational pull. By 2025, NASA expects it to reach speeds of approximately 690,000 kilometers per hour.

On its 24th and final orbit, the probe will venture close enough to the Sun to “plunge” into its outer atmosphere, providing seven more opportunities to gather crucial data about our central star. This will be the closest that humanity has ever sent a spacecraft to the Sun, with the probe hovering just 7.26 million kilometers above its seething ocean of plasma.

The Parker Solar Probe’s mission is of utmost importance in enhancing our understanding of the Sun’s behavior and its impact on our planet. By unraveling the mysteries of its energy flow, solar winds, magnetism, and more, we gain invaluable insights that help us predict and prepare for the Sun’s influence on Earth.

With its previous success in deciphering the enigmatic lightning on Venus, the Parker Solar Probe continues to provide vital data as it spirals around the Sun. Through its groundbreaking observations, we can unlock the secrets of the Sun and further our knowledge of the universe we inhabit.

