Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

5 γιγάντιοι αστεροειδείς που πρόκειται να περάσουν κοντά στη Γη σήμερα, η NASA αποκαλύπτει την απόσταση και το μέγεθος

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

24 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
5 γιγάντιοι αστεροειδείς που πρόκειται να περάσουν κοντά στη Γη σήμερα, η NASA αποκαλύπτει την απόσταση και το μέγεθος

According to NASA, five massive asteroids are expected to come remarkably close to Earth today. The closest approach will be made by asteroid 2023 SP3, which is set to get uncomfortably close. This house-sized asteroid, with a width of 59 feet, will come within a distance of only 0.328 million kilometers from Earth.

Asteroid 2023 SP3 belongs to the Apollo group and was first observed on September 13. The fact that it will come so close to our planet is quite shocking.

While it is alarming to hear about such close encounters, it’s important to understand the terminology used when discussing asteroids. The Apollo group refers to a group of asteroids that have orbits that cross the orbit of Earth. These asteroids are named after the first asteroid of this group that was discovered, which was named Apollo.

It’s worth noting that although these asteroids are coming close to Earth, there is no imminent danger of a collision. NASA regularly tracks and monitors asteroids to ensure the safety of our planet. In fact, close encounters like these provide valuable opportunities for scientists to study and learn more about these celestial objects.

The information provided by NASA on the size, speed, and distance of these asteroids gives us a glimpse into the vastness and complexity of our universe. It serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing research and exploration in the field of astronomy.

Πηγές:
– NASA

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Δείγματα αστεροειδών επέστρεψαν με επιτυχία στη Γη στην αποστολή της NASA

24 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Τα πρώτα δείγματα ενός αστεροειδούς που προσγειώθηκε με ασφάλεια στη Γη στην ιστορική αποστολή της NASA

24 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση των cookies: Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

24 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Δείγματα αστεροειδών επέστρεψαν με επιτυχία στη Γη στην αποστολή της NASA

24 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Τα πρώτα δείγματα ενός αστεροειδούς που προσγειώθηκε με ασφάλεια στη Γη στην ιστορική αποστολή της NASA

24 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

5 γιγάντιοι αστεροειδείς που πρόκειται να περάσουν κοντά στη Γη σήμερα, η NASA αποκαλύπτει την απόσταση και το μέγεθος

24 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση των cookies: Τι πρέπει να γνωρίζετε

24 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια