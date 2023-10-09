Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Mini-Drone Test Gimbal: Ensuring Safe Testing and Calibration

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

9 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Mini-Drone Test Gimbal: Ensuring Safe Testing and Calibration

Drones are notorious for their unpredictable flight patterns, causing inconvenience and sometimes even danger. Tristan Dijkstra and Suryansh Sharma, researchers from the Networked Systems group and Biomorphic Intelligence Lab, have come up with a solution: a mini-drone test gimbal. The gimbal allows the drone to rotate in three dimensions, providing a safe and controlled environment for testing and calibration.

In their work, Dijkstra and Sharma utilize CrazyFlie drones, which require regular calibration and testing. Traditionally, efforts have been made to restrict the movement of the drone using a tether, but this method often leads to complications. The tether can get trapped in the rotor or become tight, causing the drone to crash. The new gimbal design offers a much more elegant solution.

By attaching a zip tie to the drone, the gimbal allows for free rotation in three dimensions, ensuring that the basic features of the drone can be tested before it is released into the skies. The beauty of this design is its simplicity. With nothing more than a zip tie holding the drone down, it can be easily implemented with similarly sized quadcopters.

With the mini-drone test gimbal, drone enthusiasts and researchers can now conduct experiments and calibrations without putting themselves or others at risk. By providing a secure testing environment, this innovation is a valuable addition to the field.

Source: [Tristan Dijkstra] and [Suryansh Sharma]

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Η NASA θα αποκαλύψει τις πρώτες εικόνες του μεγαλύτερου δείγματος αστεροειδών που συλλέχτηκε ποτέ

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση της σημασίας των cookies στο διαδικτυακό απόρρητο

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Η ευθραυστότητα των περιβαλλοντικών αισθητήρων σε περιοχές υψηλού κινδύνου

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Η NASA θα αποκαλύψει τις πρώτες εικόνες του μεγαλύτερου δείγματος αστεροειδών που συλλέχτηκε ποτέ

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Κατανόηση της σημασίας των cookies στο διαδικτυακό απόρρητο

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η ευθραυστότητα των περιβαλλοντικών αισθητήρων σε περιοχές υψηλού κινδύνου

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η εκτόξευση του διαστημικού σκάφους Psyche της NASA ενδέχεται να καθυστερήσει λόγω κακοκαιρίας

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια