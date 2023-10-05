Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ζήστε την Ομορφιά της Μερικής Έκλειψης Σελήνης στο Διαδίκτυο

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

5 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Ζήστε την Ομορφιά της Μερικής Έκλειψης Σελήνης στο Διαδίκτυο

On October 28, 2023, the Moon will treat us to a captivating show with a partial lunar eclipse. While it may not be a total eclipse, it promises to be a sight worth watching. Thanks to the Virtual Telescope Project, you can witness this natural phenomenon live and online, all the way from Italy.

The Virtual Telescope Project will be sharing live images of the partial lunar eclipse from both Rome and their facility in Manciano, Tuscany Maremma, Italy. This free online session is scheduled to begin at 18:00 UT on October 28, 2023.

The beauty of the Moon as it passes through the Earth’s shadow will be showcased through this unique online experience. Even though you may not be able to witness it in person, the Virtual Telescope Project allows you to be a part of this celestial event from the comfort of your own home.

Donations towards the Virtual Telescope Project are greatly appreciated. By supporting this project, you not only contribute to the promotion of scientific knowledge and astronomical discoveries, but you will also receive a special limited edition set of images featuring the stunning comet C/2020 F3 Neowise above Rome, along with images of potentially hazardous asteroids, space stations, and much more.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness the beauty of a partial lunar eclipse. Join the Virtual Telescope Project online on October 28, 2023, and immerse yourself in the wonders of the universe.

Ορισμοί:
– Partial Lunar Eclipse: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon. A partial lunar eclipse is when only a portion of the Moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow.

Πηγές:
– Έργο εικονικού τηλεσκοπίου

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Η αποστολή OSIRIS-REx της NASA αποκαλύπτει άφθονο υλικό αστεροειδών

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Οι αστρονόμοι ετοιμάζονται να εξερευνήσουν την Ψυχή, έναν μεταλλικό αστεροειδή στο Ηλιακό Σύστημα

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

The Science of Eclipses: Διερεύνηση ατμοσφαιρικών διαταραχών

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Η αποστολή OSIRIS-REx της NASA αποκαλύπτει άφθονο υλικό αστεροειδών

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι αστρονόμοι ετοιμάζονται να εξερευνήσουν την Ψυχή, έναν μεταλλικό αστεροειδή στο Ηλιακό Σύστημα

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

The Science of Eclipses: Διερεύνηση ατμοσφαιρικών διαταραχών

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

The James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Image of the Orion Nebula

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια