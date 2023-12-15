Scientists Discover New Apollo Group Asteroid Approaching Earth

Scientists are studying asteroids to gain insight into the early solar system and the conditions that prevailed during the formation of the planets. Apart from their scientific significance, asteroids also hold the potential for valuable resources, including water and metals. Exploring these celestial bodies is crucial for understanding the early stages of our solar system and for future space missions.

On December 15, NASA, in collaboration with advanced space and ground-based telescopes, tracked a newly discovered asteroid that is set to pass close to Earth. Designated as Asteroid 2023 XZ11, this space rock is hurtling towards our planet at an astonishing speed of 52,929 kilometers per hour, surpassing the velocity of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.

Flying by at a distance of approximately 1.4 million kilometers, this 100-feet-wide asteroid is comparable in size to an aircraft. Although it is not large enough to cause widespread panic or significant damage, a potential impact would still result in some degree of destruction. The 2013 incident in Russia serves as a reminder, as a smaller 59-foot asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk, causing damage to thousands of buildings and injuring over a thousand people.

Belonging to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, Asteroid 2023 XZ11 has yet to pass close to Earth before its upcoming approach. Following this event, the asteroid is not expected to come near our planet in the foreseeable future. The Apollo group of asteroids is named after the massive 1862 Apollo asteroid, originally discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

This discovery provides scientists with a valuable opportunity to study a previously unknown asteroid up close. By examining its composition and trajectory, researchers can gain further insights into the early history of our solar system and refine their understanding of planetary formation. Moreover, such findings pave the way for future missions that could potentially harness the resources contained within asteroids for space exploration endeavors.