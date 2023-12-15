Lost World Uncovered in Argentina’s Puna de Atacama Desert

A recent discovery in Argentina’s Puna de Atacama desert has unveiled a hidden world within the lagoons of this high plateau desert. Previously unknown to science, this environment boasts a system of lagoons surrounded by salt plains. With its extreme aridity, the Puna de Atacama desert is inhospitable to most forms of life, but researchers have now documented a thriving ecosystem within these lagoons.

Microbiologist Maria Farías and Professor Brian Hynek from the University of Colorado Boulder stumbled upon this hidden world during an expedition last year. The scientists embarked on a challenging journey, driving for nine hours down a dirt road and staying in a small village. Guided by satellite images, Hynek noticed what appeared to be a network of lagoons, motivating them to explore further.

Despite the difficulties, the efforts paid off when Hynek and Farías discovered 12 lagoons stretching over 25 acres. Within the water, they observed magnificent stromatolites – microbial communities that form large mounds of rock. These stromatolites resemble those that existed on Earth billions of years ago during the early Achaean period.

The significance of this discovery extends beyond understanding ancient life on Earth. Hynek suggests that the lagoons could provide insight into how life may have developed on Mars, which was once similar to Earth. By studying these modern communities, scientists can gain valuable knowledge about what to search for when examining Martian rocks for signs of past life.

Unfortunately, there is urgency in conducting further experiments and research in this unique environment, as a company has already leased the area for lithium mining. The mining project could potentially alter and forever transform the lagoons. Despite this threat, Professor Hynek remains amazed by the discovery and emphasizes the profound impact it could have on scientific understanding.

Such discoveries remind us that even in our modern world, hidden wonders are waiting to be revealed. The Puna de Atacama desert provides a stark reminder of the mysteries that still lie beneath the Earth’s surface.