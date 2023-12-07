Researchers have long believed that the crucial elements necessary for life, such as sulfur and nitrogen, were delivered to Earth through asteroid impacts. However, a recent study challenges this theory, suggesting that these essential elements, known as volatiles, may have existed on Earth from its very beginning.

The study, published in Science Advances, focused on chalcogens, a group of volatile elements that include sulfur, selenium, and tellurium. These elements are known to evaporate easily compared to others like carbon and hydrogen. By understanding how these volatiles originated and made their way to Earth, scientists gain valuable insights into the planet’s geologic history and the potential habitability of other terrestrial worlds.

Traditionally, the “late veneer” theory suggests that Earth formed from materials low in volatiles and acquired them later through impacts from volatile-rich bodies in the outer solar system. However, the new research challenges this theory, proposing that Earth possessed all the life-essential volatile elements during its formation. These findings align with another study focused on the origin of water on Earth, further supporting the notion that Earth’s volatiles were present from the start.

To investigate the origin of volatiles, the researchers employed a computational technique called first-principles calculation. This technique allowed them to analyze the behavior of isotopes, variants of an element with different numbers of neutrons. By comparing their isotope predictions with actual measurements of chalcogen isotopes on Earth, the researchers discovered that many volatiles were retained throughout Earth’s formation, contrary to previous assumptions.

While this study focused on chalcogens, future research is encouraged to explore other volatiles critical for life, such as nitrogen. Additionally, further investigation into how these elements behave under extreme conditions can provide valuable insights into Earth’s formation and the potential habitability of exoplanets.

By challenging long-standing theories and shedding new light on Earth’s early history, this research opens up exciting possibilities for understanding the origins of life-sustaining elements.

Διαβάστε περισσότερα στο Web Story: Ο Σχηματισμός της Γης: Νέες ιδέες για την Ύπαρξη Βασικών Στοιχείων για τη Ζωή