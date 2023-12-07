Νέος τίτλος: Η νέα ανακάλυψη προκαλεί την κατανόησή μας του πλανητικού σχηματισμού

Summary: A recent scientific investigation has revealed a fascinating celestial body that defies conventional cosmological schemes. Penn State University researchers have discovered a star called LHS 3154, which is nine times less massive than the Sun, accompanied by a planet that is 13 times larger than Earth. This mass ratio between the star and its planet is significantly greater than what is observed in our own Solar System. The discovery is raising questions about our current understanding of planetary formation.

Scientists at Penn State University have published their findings in the renowned Science magazine, highlighting the unique characteristics of LHS 3154 and its massive planet. The star, classified as an ultracold dwarf, challenges existing knowledge about planetary formation in the cosmos. Co-author of the study, Professor Suvrath Mahadevan, emphasizes the profound implications of this discovery, stating that it reveals how little we truly know about the universe.

Traditionally, planetary formation theory posits the existence of vast dust and gas clouds that give rise to stars, with a disk of material orbiting them and eventually forming planets. However, the existence of such a large planet orbiting a low-mass star contradicts this understanding. Professor Mahadevan is unable to explain how such a massive planet could have formed around a star of such low mass.

The planet, named LHS 3154b, was discovered using an instrument developed at Penn State University known as the Planet Finder in Habitable Zones (HPF). The instrument is located at the Hobby-Eberly telescope in the McDonald Observatory, Texas. Megan Delamere, an astronomy student at the university, expresses excitement about this rare discovery. Current theories of planetary formation struggle to explain the unique characteristics observed in this celestial body.

The revelation of LHS 3154 and its massive planet challenges long-held assumptions about the formation of planets and their solar systems. This discovery underscores the need for further research to deepen our understanding of the cosmos and its intricate mechanisms.

Διαβάστε περισσότερα στο Web Story: Νέος τίτλος: Η νέα ανακάλυψη προκαλεί την κατανόησή μας του πλανητικού σχηματισμού