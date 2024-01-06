Exploring the Mysteries of the Night Sky: Tales of Constellations and More

Summary: Join us as we delve into the enchanting world of constellations and the lore surrounding them. From the mesmerizing Pleiades to other notable constellations, veteran storyteller and astronomer Steve Fentress takes us on a journey through the ages. Discover the captivating stories behind the stars and unlock the secrets of the universe.

Have you ever gazed at the night sky and wondered about the stories hidden among the stars? Renowned astronomer Steve Fentress shares his vast knowledge and captivating tales in our exploration of the night sky.

One of the most remarkable constellations is the Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters. According to ancient Greek mythology, these seven stars were the daughters of Atlas and Pleione. Their story is one of tragedy and beauty, immortalized in the night sky for eternity. Fentress sheds light on the various interpretations and cultural significance of the Pleiades throughout history.

But our celestial tour doesn’t end there. Fentress takes us on a general tour of other notable constellations and their stories. From Orion, the mighty hunter, to Ursa Major, the great bear, we uncover the rich tapestry of mythologies that adorn the night sky.

It’s not all serious business, though. Fentress also regales us with a planetarium joke that will leave you in stitches. Who said astronomy couldn’t be entertaining?

If you’ve ever dreamed of venturing into space or simply want to learn more about the mysteries above, this episode is a must-listen. Join us as we uncover the wonders of the universe, guided by the wisdom and storytelling prowess of Steve Fentress.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I listen to This Week in Space?

A: You can download or subscribe to the podcast at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-space.

Q: Can I launch my own SpaceX rocket?

A: Yes, you can! Estes offers a stunning scale model of a Falcon 9 rocket that you can launch. Use the code IN-COLLECTSPACE at checkout to save 10%. Find out more at collectSPACE.com.

Q: Who are the hosts of This Week in Space?

A: The hosts are Rod Pyle, a space author and historian, and Tariq Malik, the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com. They bring their expertise and passion for space exploration to each episode.