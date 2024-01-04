Three Fort Canoe & Kayak Club Athletes Honored by Canoe Kayak BC

Summary: Three talented athletes from Fort Canoe & Kayak Club have been recognized by Canoe Kayak BC’s Provincial Team for their outstanding performances at the National Sprint Championships. Abby Charlesworth, Alex Smith, and Jeffrey Sun have all achieved podium finishes, solidifying their positions among British Columbia’s top sprint and slalom canoe and kayak paddlers. In addition, five members of the club have been selected for the BC NextGen Team, which aims to support athletes in their development towards provincial and national success.

Fort Canoe & Kayak Club in Fort Langley, British Columbia, is celebrating the achievements of its talented athletes. Abby Charlesworth, Alex Smith, and Jeffrey Sun have all made their mark at the National Sprint Championships, securing podium finishes. Canoe Kayak BC’s Provincial Team has taken notice, naming these three athletes as part of their program that supports athletes with the potential to excel at various levels of canoeing and kayaking.

In addition to this prestigious recognition, five other members of the Fort Langley-based club have been selected for the BC NextGen Team. Bishan Biln, Eva Jancker, Roxie Bodnar, Terry Igarashi, and Zach Smith will receive support and guidance to further develop their skills and succeed at provincial and national levels.

These talented athletes will have the opportunity to attend training camps, receive educational support, and benefit from ongoing training assistance throughout the year. The Fort Canoe & Kayak Club is proud of its athletes’ accomplishments and acknowledges that their hard work has paid off, opening new doors for their skill development through exceptional coaching and training.

This recognition comes as a culmination of a successful year for the club. Notably, the club reported that 2023 marked a return to programming similar to pre-pandemic times, with significant participation from local schools, adults, and youth in recreational canoe programs, and summer camp programs. The club has also had the honor of hosting provincial events, including clinics, training camps, and a regatta.

Fort Canoe & Kayak Club is dedicated to offering both recreational and competitive programs for youth and adults. Located on Bedford Channel in Fort Langley, the club operates from the paddlesport dock behind the Fort Pub. The facilities are managed by the Bedford Channel Society, and the club welcomes members from five community paddle organizations. Visit fortcanoekayak.ca or their Facebook page, “Fort Canoe Kayak Club,” for more information.