New Insights into Earth’s Core: Helium-3 Discoveries

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that sheds new light on the composition and history of Earth’s core. A surprise amount of a rare helium isotope, known as helium-3, has been found in volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island. This finding supports the theory that helium-3 has been leaking from Earth’s core for millions of years.

Unlike helium-4, which is abundant on Earth, helium-3 is more commonly found in the cosmos. So, when researchers detected a larger amount of helium-3 than expected in the Baffin Island rocks, it was a surprising revelation. The study describing this discovery was recently published in the journal Nature.

Lead study author Forrest Horton, an associate scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, explained that helium-3 is scarce on Earth because it hasn’t been produced or added to the planet in significant quantities. Instead, it is lost to space as Earth’s rocky portion stirs and convects, causing material to ascend, cool, and sink.

The detection of elements leaking from Earth’s core provides valuable insights into our planet’s formation and evolution. In this case, the new findings strengthen the existing hypothesis that Earth originated in a solar nebula containing helium-3. This nebula likely collapsed due to the shockwave from a nearby supernova.

The research team, led by Horton, conducted their investigation on Baffin Island in 2018. They studied lava that erupted millions of years ago when Greenland and North America separated, creating new seafloor. By analyzing these rocks, they aimed to uncover information about the contents locked within Earth’s core and mantle.

Travelling to the remote and mesmerizing landscape of Baffin Island, the researchers encountered towering cliffs, giant icebergs, and even polar bears. Collaborating with local organizations, they obtained access, advice, and protection to carry out their scientific exploration.

The team’s analysis of the Arctic rocks led to the surprising discovery of significantly higher levels of both helium-3 and helium-4 compared to previous research. Notably, the measurements varied among the collected samples. In the olivine crystals of the rocks, they found approximately 10 million helium-3 atoms per gram.

These findings imply that gases inherited from the solar nebula are better preserved in Earth than previously thought. The helium-3 leaking from Earth’s core likely traveled through the mantle via magma plumes and was eventually trapped and preserved in olivine crystals before the volcanic eruption on Baffin Island.

It is still uncertain when this helium leakage process began, but the researchers estimate it occurred around 100 million years ago or possibly even earlier. Fortunately, the leakage of helium from Earth’s core poses no negative consequences for our planet or the environment, as this noble gas does not chemically react with matter.

This remarkable discovery opens up new avenues for research. The team plans to investigate whether Earth’s core contains other light elements that may explain why the outer core is less dense than expected. By uncovering more insights about Earth’s core, we can gain a deeper understanding of planetary habitability and the factors that have influenced our planet’s evolution throughout history.

Häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQ)

F: Was ist Helium-3?

A: Helium-3 is a rare isotope of helium with one proton and two neutrons. It is less common on Earth but more prevalent elsewhere in the cosmos.

Q: How did helium-3 end up in the rocks on Baffin Island?

A: Helium-3 is believed to leak from Earth’s core and travel through the mantle via magma plumes. The olivine crystals in the rocks trapped and preserved the helium-3 before the volcanic eruption occurred.

Q: What does this discovery mean for our understanding of Earth’s formation?

A: The detection of helium-3 leaking from Earth’s core supports the hypothesis that our planet originated in a solar nebula—a cloud of gas and dust that collapsed due to a nearby supernova. This insight contributes to our understanding of how Earth formed and evolved over time.

Q: Can helium-3 leakage from Earth’s core have any negative impacts?

A: No, helium-3 leakage does not affect the planet or have any negative implications for humanity or the environment. This noble gas does not chemically react with matter.

Q: What is the next step in this research?

A: The research team aims to investigate whether Earth’s core may contain other light elements and how they may have influenced planetary evolution. Specifically, they are interested in elements like carbon and hydrogen, which are crucial for planetary habitability.