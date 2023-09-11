Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Sådan undgår du bryllupskatastrofer i sidste øjeblik: Et nyttigt tip til brude

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
When it comes to wedding planning, most brides know that unexpected issues can arise at any time. However, Courtney Bradley, a self-proclaimed ‘bridal bff,’ has shared a valuable tip to help avoid last-minute wedding disasters. Bradley took to TikTok to advise brides on the best way to prevent ‘putting out fires’ moments before saying “I do.”

According to Bradley, the key lies in how you handle the arrival of packages leading up to your big day. Opening packages as they arrive can save you from potential last-minute headaches. By staying on top of incoming shipments, brides can quickly address any problems or missing items before it’s too late.

Instead of storing all your packages unopened until the last minute, Bradley suggests tackling each delivery as soon as it arrives. This way, if there are any issues with the contents, such as a wrong item or a missing accessory, you have ample time to contact the seller and resolve the problem.

By implementing this simple strategy, brides can ensure that everything they have ordered is correct and accounted for well ahead of their wedding day. This not only helps reduce stress but also provides peace of mind, knowing that all the necessary items are in place.

So, next time you’re knee-deep in wedding planning, don’t underestimate the importance of opening packages as they come. It may seem like a small task, but it can make a significant difference in preventing any potential last-minute wedding disasters.

kilder:
– Courtney Bradley’s TikTok video
– Nova M Bajamonti, Dailymail.Com.

