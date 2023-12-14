En hidtil uset efterspørgsel efter Davis Cup-billetter signalerer genopblussen af ​​tennis i Irland

Tickets for the upcoming Davis Cup tennis match between Ireland and Austria sold out within just two hours of going on sale, indicating a remarkable resurgence of tennis in the country. The match, set to be held on February 3rd and 4th at the UL Arena in Limerick, will feature two singles matches on Saturday and a doubles match along with two additional singles matches on Sunday.

The overwhelming response from fans has prompted Tennis Ireland to plan for increased seating capacity. The organization’s Chief Executive, Kevin Quinn, expressed his commitment to accommodating more spectators by installing additional seating in early January. “I will be meeting with UL to discuss capacity and I expect that in early January we will be able to confirm the installation of more seating and a further release of tickets,” he stated.

The high demand for tickets reflects both the pent-up demand of the traditional tennis community for a home Davis Cup fixture and the growing popularity of the sport among a new generation of players. The announcement of the match resulted in a flood of inquiries, and the rapid sell-out on the morning of the ticket release was truly remarkable.

Former professional player and captain Conor Niland, who hails from Limerick and has competed in prestigious Grand Slam events, expressed his excitement for the players. “This is fantastic news for the players. They were already delighted at the prospect of competing in an arena like the one in UL. Now they know for sure they will be doing so in front of a full house. It will be huge for them, and I can guarantee their total commitment to providing a stiff challenge to what will be world-class opposition,” he commented.

The Austrian team, expected to provide a tough match for Ireland, features top-ranked players such as Dominic Thiem, Jurij Rodionov, and Dennis Novak. Hosting its first home tie in nearly a decade, Ireland can anticipate an electrifying and highly competitive Davis Cup matchup on their home turf.