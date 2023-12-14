Dagen før udvikler bekræfter nedlukning midt i spekulationer

Amidst growing skepticism and speculation, the developer of the Steam disaster game, The Day Before, has reiterated that it is indeed shutting down. The game, which was once highly anticipated and held the title of Steam’s most-wishlisted, faced severe backlash upon its Early Access launch last week. Critics and players alike expressed disappointment and frustration as the game fell short of promised expectations. IGN’s review of The Day Before gave it a rare 1/10 rating, labeling it as one of the worst games to date.

As a result of dwindling player numbers and overwhelmingly negative user reviews on Steam, Fntastic, the developer of The Day Before, made the surprising announcement that it would be closing down. Shortly after the announcement, the purchase button for the game was removed from the Steam page, and all traces of the game were wiped from the internet. This dramatic turn of events occurred only four days after the game’s Early Access launch.

Some players noticed a name change from Fntastic to Eight Points on the Steam page of the developer’s previous game, The Wild Eight. This further fueled speculation that Fntastic was attempting to distance itself from its damaged reputation by rebranding. However, Hype Train Digital, the publisher of The Wild Eight, clarified that the name change was unrelated and attributed to negative reviews received after The Day Before’s launch.

Despite the explanation, The Wild Eight continues to receive negative user reviews for recent feedback, although the overall user rating remains mostly positive.

In response to the rumors and speculation, Fntastic took to Twitter to once again affirm their decision to close down and denied any name change. They also stated that refunds are available on Steam for customers who wish to return The Day Before, regardless of the duration of playtime.

Moving forward, the fate of The Day Before brand and intellectual property rests with Mytona, the game’s publisher, which reportedly made significant investments in Fntastic for its development and release.

While this bleak outcome may disappoint many fans and players, it serves as a reminder of the inherent risks and challenges developers face when delivering highly anticipated games to demanding audiences.