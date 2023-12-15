Sjove aktiviteter til at tage en pause fra juletravlheden

Summary: Amidst the holiday rush, take a moment to relax and enjoy some fun activities happening in Lakeland and surrounding communities. From art fundraisers to Christmas parades and markets, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season.

Artful Bowl 2023: A Night of Art, Film, and Fashion

CORE Wealth Advisors Inc. is hosting Artful Bowl 2023, an annual fundraising party for Platform Art, a nonprofit cultural arts organization. Join the event at the home of Tom and Paula Mims on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Experience a night filled with art, film, fashion, sound, and performance. Tickets are available at different price points, starting from $150 for individuals. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.platformart.org.

Lakeland Christmas Parade: Christmas in Candy Land

The Junior League of Greater Lakeland and the City of Lakeland are bringing you the annual Christmas parade on Thursday. The parade will follow a modified downtown Lakeland loop this year, excluding Lake Mirror due to construction. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. with fireworks over Lake Mirror, followed by the parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance. For details, visit www.lakelandgov.net/departments/communications/christmas-parade or email [e-mail beskyttet].

Jingle Mingle Christmas Market: Shop Local at RP Funding Center

Babes Doing Business, the host for female-owned businesses in Central Florida, presents the Jingle Mingle Christmas Market at Lakeland’s RP Funding Center. Visit this pop-up market on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore over 80 vendors selling a variety of gift items, from boutiques to candles to woodworks, helping you complete your Christmas list. Admission and parking are free. For more information, go to www.rpfundingcenter.com or call 863-834-8100.

The Knotty G’s Duo: Soulful Americana Performance

Enjoy a free live performance by The Knotty G’s Duo at Swan Brewing in Lakeland on Sunday. This Asheville, North Carolina duo will bring soulful Americana music from 2 to 6 p.m. Expect a mix of upbeat tunes, slowed-down ballads, and even some familiar covers. For details, visit www.facebook.com/swanbrewingco/ or call 863-703-0472.

The Lakeland Concert Band Christmas Concert

The Lakeland Concert Band, led by Vic Larsen, presents a free holiday-oriented concert at Florida Southern College’s Branscomb Auditorium on Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy the music performed by this talented all-volunteer band, bringing entertainment to Lakeland and its surrounding communities. For more information, visit www.lakelandconcertband.org or call 813-716-2577.