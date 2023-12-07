Bilindbrud i San Francisco falder midt i en intensiveret indsats

Car break-ins in San Francisco have experienced a significant 50% decline over the past three months, according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed. This decrease comes as a result of intensified enforcement strategies implemented by the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

In an effort to combat this persistent issue, city leaders and law enforcement announced the expansion of auto burglary enforcement strategies in August. This move was prompted by the fact that auto burglaries were stagnant from the previous year. However, since the implementation of these strategies, there has been a substantial decline in car break-ins.

The increased enforcement measures include tactics such as the use of bait cars, plainclothes officers, and vigorous prosecution. City leaders, including Chief Bill Scott of the SFPD and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, are determined to sustain these efforts and further strengthen them.

Mayor Breed is currently advocating for legislation at the Board of Supervisors level that would allow the deployment of an additional 400 automated license plate reader cameras at 100 intersections throughout the city. Additionally, there has been a remarkable increase in applications to join the SFPD, signaling a positive response from those willing to contribute to public safety.

Mayor London Breed expressed admiration for the work of the police officers and prosecutors in addressing the challenging issue of auto burglaries. She emphasized the importance of providing law enforcement with the necessary tools to effectively combat this problem citywide. The ultimate goal is to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors in San Francisco, making it clear that individuals who engage in car break-ins will face arrest and prosecution.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins emphasized the need for consistent accountability for auto burglars to establish a new standard in San Francisco that such behavior will not be tolerated.

In conclusion, the intensified efforts of law enforcement and city leaders have led to a significant decrease in car break-ins in San Francisco, sending a strong message that this crime will not be taken lightly.

Læs mere i webhistorien: Bilindbrud i San Francisco falder midt i en intensiveret indsats