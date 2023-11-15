PS5 Remote Play-enhed, PlayStation Portal, udsolgt med stor efterspørgsel

The highly anticipated PlayStation Portal, a handheld device that allows users to play their favorite PS5 games via remote play, was released today. However, unless you preordered one, you may face difficulties acquiring this coveted device. Priced at $200, the PlayStation Portal serves the sole purpose of streaming games from the PS5 through a Wi-Fi connection.

The console’s availability has been limited, with reports of it being sold out at PlayStation Direct and various third-party retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. Sony has even advised potential buyers to “check back in early December” for restocking updates on their website.

PlayStation enthusiasts have taken to the internet, particularly social media platforms like Twitter, to voice their frustrations at the scarcity of the PlayStation Portal. Many users have expressed disappointment in their unsuccessful attempts to purchase the device for themselves or as a gift. The demand for the PlayStation Portal is so high that scalpers are reselling it on platforms like eBay for inflated prices, with some listings reaching $300 or more.

This scarcity and high demand for the PlayStation Portal mirrors the issues faced by Sony with the launch of the PS5 three years ago. During that time, the console was difficult to find, with third-party retailers quickly selling out upon restocking.

Despite the challenges in acquiring the PlayStation Portal, reviews from early adopters have been overwhelmingly positive. Users find the device to offer significant improvements over using a phone with a controller attachment. The experience has been described as seamless and beyond expectations.

For those still hopeful of purchasing a PlayStation Portal, some tips and resources can help increase your chances. IGN provides a buying guide that updates whenever the device is restocked by retailers. Additionally, following IGN Deals’ Twitter account can keep you informed of PlayStation Portal restocking events.

