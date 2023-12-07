Summary: Luke Gawne, an Oak Park native, has come a long way in his life and music career. After a traumatic brain injury ended his dreams of pursuing a career in sports, Gawne found solace and purpose in music. Through rap, he was able to express his emotions and capture the struggles he faced daily. His upcoming song “Chaos” reflects the dark place he found himself in after his injury. Gawne’s talent was recognized when one of his songs went viral on YouTube, leading to his decision to pursue a career in the rap industry. Despite facing setbacks and a bad record deal, Gawne persevered with the support of his mother and bought himself out of the contract. He released the song “Rise” in 2020 and began collaborating with other artists, including Lil Xan. But the most significant collaboration came when Shaquille O’Neal reached out to Gawne for a collaboration. Gawne was initially skeptical, but after exchanging verses and a surprise FaceTime call, he found himself in Los Angeles working with Shaq on their music video. This opportunity was a dream come true for Gawne, who recognized the value of O’Neal’s time and guidance. Through hard work and determination, Gawne has transformed his life from a place of trauma to a place of triumph and success in the music industry.

Læs mere i webhistorien: Fra traume til triumf: Luke Gawnes rejse fra Oak Park til at samarbejde med Shaq