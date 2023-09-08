Microsoft annoncerer Xbox Digital Broadcast til Tokyo Game Show

Microsoft has revealed that it will be hosting an Xbox Digital Broadcast for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show. The broadcast, scheduled for 2am PT / 5am ET / 10am UK / 6pm JST, will provide updates on games from Xbox and Bethesda, showcase games from creators in Japan and Asia, and announce new games coming to Game Pass.

According to Jerret West, Xbox’s chief marketing officer, the broadcast will feature progress updates from both Xbox and Bethesda Softworks. Additionally, it will highlight a diverse collection of games from creators based in Japan and across Asia. West also mentioned that the broadcast will include exciting new games joining Xbox Game Pass, which has been continuously expanding its library with content from various teams in Asia.

During the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest 2023, Xbox boss Phil Spencer appeared on stage with Square Enix boss Takashi Kiryu to celebrate the news that Final Fantasy 14 will finally be coming to Xbox consoles. This marked a departure from the game’s previous exclusivity to PlayStation consoles. In an interview with IGN, Spencer hinted at the possibility of more Square Enix games making their way to Xbox in the future, although specific titles like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 16 were not confirmed.

In other news, Bethesda recently released the highly anticipated space role-playing game, Starfield, which has already amassed over six million players. This makes it the biggest game launch in Bethesda’s history, surpassing titles like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.

Looking ahead, Xbox Game Studios has a lineup of exciting upcoming games, including titles like Perfect Dark from The Initiative, Forza from Turn 10, and Fable from Playground. Meanwhile, Bethesda’s ZeniMax Online Studios continues to develop The Elder Scrolls Online, and MachineGames is working on an untitled Indiana Jones game, which is expected to be revealed in 2024.

Overall, the Xbox Digital Broadcast for Tokyo Game Show promises to be an exciting event for fans, with updates, announcements, and showcases of games from both Xbox and Bethesda.

