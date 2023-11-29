Fanatic Flavor Fitness: SNICKERS introducerer Tastebud Training Program med Joel McHale

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a groundbreaking move, SNICKERS®, a beloved brand under the Mars umbrella, has launched an innovative Tastebud Training program to enhance the eating experience of their new protein bar, SNICKERS Hi Protein. To bring this program to life, SNICKERS has teamed up with actor, comedian, and host, Joel McHale, who not only loves SNICKERS but also understands the importance of strong tastebuds.

Unlike typical workout routines, the Tastebud Training program isn’t backed by science, but it’s backed by Joel McHale’s endorsement and personal experience. The program consists of four unique exercises that will prepare your tastebuds for the epic flavor of SNICKERS Hi Protein. Although it might sound unconventional, these exercises are designed to give you an unprecedented flavor experience.

The first exercise is called Face Flex, which involves facial stretches to warm up your tastebuds without risking a face muscle injury. Next, Lip Trill loosens up your lips with just a few sets and reps to enhance flavor intake. Then, it’s time for Bar Bites. Take a few bites of the SNICKERS Hi Protein bar and enjoy a whopping 20g of protein per bar while infusing your fitness routine with indulgent flavor. Finally, end your workout with a Satisfied Smile, a low-intensity cooldown that aids in flavor receptor recovery while leaving you feeling content.

“We introduced SNICKERS Hi Protein to deliver a protein bar that not only tastes delicious but also fulfills the nutritional needs of our consumers,” said Martin Terwilliger, Senior Director of Marketing at Mars Wrigley. “With the Tastebud Training program and sweepstakes, we aim to provide a fun and exciting way for people to prepare their tastebuds and indulge in an epic flavor experience.”

From now until December 13, fans can visit Snickers.com/TastebudTraining to engage in the unique exercises and have a chance to win various rewards, including a solo training session with Joel McHale himself and free SNICKERS Hi Protein bars (while supplies last).

SNICKERS Hi Protein bars offer the same delightful combination of rich chocolate, gooey caramel, and crunchy peanuts that fans know and love, all while providing the necessary protein to keep you feeling fuller for longer. These irresistible bars are available in Original and Peanut Butter flavors at retailers nationwide in both single-size bars and four-count boxes.

