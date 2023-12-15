Tusindvis af Oregonianere givet benådning for ubetalte trafikovertrædelser

In a recent development, thousands of Oregonians now have the opportunity to regain their driver’s licenses that were suspended due to unpaid traffic violations. Governor Tina Kotek has issued a mass clemency order, following in the footsteps of her predecessor, Governor Kate Brown, who pardoned over 8,000 Oregon residents facing a similar situation just a year ago.

Under Kotek’s order, more than 10,000 individuals whose driver’s licenses were revoked solely due to unpaid fines related to traffic violations, such as speeding tickets, will be forgiven. It is important to note that this remission does not apply to those whose licenses were suspended due to more serious traffic offenses, such as driving under the influence.

The governor’s order highlights that Brown’s 2022 order did not encompass all individuals who met the forgiveness criteria, and the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has since updated the eligibility list. To facilitate the process, county courts have been directed to update their records and promptly notify the DMV of individuals eligible for license reinstatement. Once notified, eligible individuals can contact the DMV and pay a $75 fee to regain their driving privileges.

Despite Brown’s previous clemency order for 8,300 people, only a small fraction had taken advantage of the opportunity as of November. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, less than 1,200 licenses had been reinstated, while over 4,500 were cleared for reinstatement but had not yet proceeded with the necessary steps. The remaining 1,350 individuals still had suspended or revoked licenses due to delays in the court confirming their eligibility to the Oregon DMV.

For anyone wondering about their eligibility, Kotek’s executive order includes a list of individuals eligible for reinstatement, as does Brown’s order. Additionally, individuals can contact the DMV at 503-945-5000 or access the agency’s online service center at dmv2u.oregon.gov to determine if they qualify.

The disproportionate impact of debt-based license suspensions on low-income Oregonians has been a concern raised by the Oregon Law Center. Such suspensions can cause difficulties in obtaining or retaining employment, while also compounding individuals’ financial burdens if they are fined for driving with a suspended license.

This recent clemency order aims to provide relief to thousands of Oregonians burdened by unpaid traffic violation fines and enable them to regain their driver’s licenses, thereby assisting them in overcoming the associated challenges and restoring their driving privileges.