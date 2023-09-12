Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Nyheder

Sammendrag:

ByGabriel Botha

September 12, 2023
Sammendrag:

Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

Definitioner:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

This article is based on the source article: [source name]

kilder:
– [source name]
– [source name]

By Gabriel Botha

relaterede indlæg

Nyheder

The Wordle Review: Analyser Puzzle Wordle 819

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nyheder

Gamle bakterier koloniserede først land for over 407 millioner år siden

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nyheder

En sammenligning af Sonos Beam (Gen 2) og Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Opdagelse af stamceller i rygsøjlen kaster lys over tumorspredning

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASAs Juno-mission fanger et betagende billede af Jupiter og dens vulkanske måne Io

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

De Forenede Arabiske Emiraters rumfartsorganisation sætter fokus på asteroidebæltet

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Oprindelsen af ​​vertebrale knogler og deres rolle i tumormetastase

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer