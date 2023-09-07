Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Lækkede priser og spekulationer

The upcoming release of Apple and Google’s latest products has captured the attention of many mobile enthusiasts. However, die-hard Samsung fans are eagerly awaiting news about the company’s plans for the future. While it is uncertain if Samsung will host another Unpacked event this year, it is confirmed that several “Fan Editions” of their popular devices are on the horizon. One of the most anticipated releases is the Galaxy S23 FE, which will serve as a sequel to the widely popular S21 FE.

One of the burning questions about the Galaxy S23 FE has been its affordability. Until recently, leaks and rumors about the pricing had been scarce. However, a tweet from Abhishek Yadav has shed some light on the subject. According to the leaked information, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the 256GB model in India. Compared to the regular Galaxy S23, which starts at Rs. 75,000, the Fan Edition is significantly cheaper.

It’s worth noting that these leaked prices may not be reflective of the global market. Furthermore, compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE, the S23 FE may actually be more expensive. This could potentially impact its position as the best budget 5G phone, especially when competing against devices like the OnePlus 11R and Motorola Edge 40, which offer higher storage and RAM at lower price points.

The pricing situation becomes even more uncertain when considering the US market. While the leaked prices translate to approximately $660 and $720, respectively, it would be unlikely for Samsung to price the S23 FE at these marks when the regular S23 starts at $800. It is speculated that the S23 FE will be priced around $600 in the US, matching its predecessor, the S21 FE.

In terms of specifications, it is expected that both the Indian and US variants of the Galaxy S23 FE will feature a 6.4-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display and a triple rear camera system consisting of 50MP, 8MP, and 12MP sensors. Additionally, the device is rumored to have a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging capabilities and a design similar to the Galaxy A54.

While a formal announcement for the device is yet to be made, it is anticipated that the Galaxy S23 FE will be released sometime this month. Samsung fans around the world are eagerly awaiting more details and confirmation regarding the pricing and availability of this highly anticipated Fan Edition smartphone.

