Sådan løser du Fortnite-fejl 93 og fortsætter med at spille med venner

Fortnite Error 93 has been an ongoing issue in the popular game, causing frustration for players trying to connect with their friends. This error can occur on any platform, including Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or PC, and often appears without warning. However, there are various methods you can try to fix this problem and get back to gaming with your friends.

Change Your Skin:

While it may sound strange, changing your in-game skin has proven to be a successful workaround for many players experiencing Fortnite Error 93. There is no definitive explanation as to why this works, but numerous players have reported positive results after changing their skins.

Restart the Game or Reboot Your System:

The old adage of turning something off and on again often works in resolving technical issues, and Fortnite Error 93 is no exception. Start by restarting the game itself. If the problem persists, consider rebooting your entire gaming console or PC. This step may help refresh any temporary glitches or conflicts that are causing the error.

Adjust Party Privacy Settings:

Another potential solution for Fortnite Error 93 is modifying your party privacy settings. If your party is currently set to public, try changing it to private and vice versa. Altering this setting can have an impact on the party matchmaking process, possibly resolving the error.

Check the Server Status:

While server outages are uncommon in Fortnite, it’s still worth checking if there are any ongoing issues affecting the party or messaging functions. Visit the official Fortnite Server Status website and ensure that the section labeled “Parties, Friends, and Messaging” displays an “operational” status.

Contact Epic Games Support:

If none of the above options work for you, reaching out to Epic Games support is your best bet. While this may take more time compared to the other solutions, their team can provide personalized assistance to address and fix the Fortnite Error 93 specifically.

By following these steps, you can increase your chances of resolving Fortnite Error 93 and return to enjoying the game with your friends. Remember to try the solutions in the order presented, starting with the simpler ones before moving on to more complex troubleshooting methods.

FAQ:

Q: Can changing my in-game skin really fix Fortnite Error 93?

A: Although there is no clear explanation, many players have reported that changing their skins has helped resolve the issue.

Q: Should I restart the game or my entire system?

A: Start by restarting the game. If that doesn’t work, consider rebooting your entire gaming console or PC.

Q: How can adjusting party privacy settings help?

A: Tweaking the party privacy settings may have an impact on the party matchmaking process, potentially resolving Fortnite Error 93.

Q: Why is it important to check the server status?

A: Server issues can affect the party or messaging functions in Fortnite. By verifying the server status, you can determine if this is the cause of the error.

Q: What should I do if none of the suggested solutions work?

A: If you’re still experiencing Fortnite Error 93, it’s recommended to contact Epic Games support for personalized assistance.