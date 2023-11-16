Fitbit Faces Another Server Outage, Raising Concerns Over Reliability

Fitbit, the popular wearable tech company, recently encountered another server outage that disrupted the syncing of data from its devices. The incident, which occurred just over a month after a previous major outage, has raised concerns about the reliability of Fitbit’s servers.

The issue was first reported by 9to5Google, and user complaints on platforms like Reddit and social media confirmed that many individuals experienced problems with syncing their Fitbit devices. Users were unable to view their data within the app, and some even faced difficulties logging in.

Contrary to the previous outage, migrating Fitbit data to a Google account did not appear to be a contributing factor. Even users who had not performed the migration reported the same syncing issues.

Google, which acquired Fitbit in 2021, acknowledged the problem and promptly resolved it. A spokesperson for Google stated, “We’ve addressed the issue causing some customers to experience issues with the Fitbit app. Anyone still encountering problems should contact customer service.” However, specific details regarding the root cause of the outage were not provided.

This incident further compounds Fitbit’s ongoing challenges with integrating its products and services within the Google ecosystem. The frequent occurrence of server outages, combined with recent controversies surrounding the redesign of the Fitbit app and the withdrawal of products from numerous countries, has led to growing dissatisfaction among users.

With Google’s recent launch of the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit’s latest product, the Fitbit Charge 6, the timing of these outages raises eyebrows and casts doubt on the seamless integration of Fitbit under Google’s umbrella.

