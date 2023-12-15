Elder Scrolls Online 10-års jubilæumsfejring starter i Holland

The Elder Scrolls Online is gearing up for an epic celebration of its 10th anniversary next year. The game’s development team, ZeniMax Online Studios, has announced that they will embark on a world tour that will span over two years and cover 12 countries.

To mark the actual launch anniversary on April 5-6, the first leg of the tour will take place at the SugarFactory in Amsterdam. Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to participate in various activities such as attending panels and roundtable discussions, taking part in an epic cosplay contest, playing exclusive gameplay content, and indulging in music, food, and drinks.

But the celebration doesn’t end there. The Elder Scrolls Online team has plans to hold similar events across the globe. Players in Australia, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, Sweden, and the United States will also have the chance to join in on the festivities. However, the US leg of the tour is scheduled for mid-2025, so American fans will have to wait a bit longer to take part in the anniversary excitement.

Tickets for the Amsterdam event are now available for purchase. General admission is priced at approximately $105, while the “Even-Better” ultimate package, which includes VIP check-in and access to the event lounge, as well as a 10th Anniversary Event Goblet, is priced at around $154.

For more information and updates on the Elder Scrolls Online 10th Anniversary Celebration, visit the official website of the game. Join the Elder Scrolls community as they commemorate a decade of immersive gameplay, unforgettable experiences, and the shared love for the world of Tamriel.