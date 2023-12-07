Summary: Despite the overwhelming success of the action role-playing game Elden Ring, the team at FromSoftware remains unsure about the exact reasons for its popularity. Yasuhiro Kitao, the producer of Elden Ring, expressed his surprise at the game’s massive sales during the recent PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 in Japan. FromSoftware, known for its commitment to creating enjoyable and valuable games, does not plan to change its development approach based on the success of Elden Ring.

Elden Ring, the critically acclaimed game, has left both fans and industry experts in awe. As the game approaches its two-year anniversary, the developers at FromSoftware have yet to fully analyze the reasons behind its incredible triumph. According to Kitao, the team is unable to comprehend the overwhelming response from players and the unprecedented sales figures the game has achieved.

FromSoftware has always pursued a philosophy centered around creating games that they personally find entertaining and meaningful. Despite the immense success of Elden Ring, this fundamental approach will remain unchanged. The studio will not strive to replicate the game’s accomplishments by chasing after new blockbuster hits.

The extraordinary performance of Elden Ring has catapulted it to become FromSoftware’s most successful title to date. Having shipped 20 million copies globally within a year, the game has outsold the entire Dark Souls series combined. Bandai Namco, the publisher responsible for the European and US markets, anticipates that the triumph of Elden Ring will generate record-breaking sales figures for the upcoming Armored Core 6.

While the details surrounding the Elden Ring DLC remain shrouded in mystery, the producers have assured fans that progress on its development is steadily advancing. Although the specific release date of the DLC is yet to be announced, the dedicated fan base can eagerly look forward to an expansion that promises to intensify their love and devotion for the game.

In light of Elden Ring’s astonishing success, fans and players alike eagerly anticipate what the future holds for FromSoftware. As the studio continues to focus on delivering captivating experiences rooted in their creative vision, the gaming community can expect innovative and engaging content that will captivate their imaginations once more.

