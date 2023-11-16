New Evidence Reveals Oldest Bird Footprints in Southern Hemisphere

Melissa Lowery, a volunteer fossil hunter, made a remarkable discovery on Australia’s south coast. While searching for dinosaur fossils, she stumbled upon what has now been determined as the oldest known evidence for ancient birds in the southern hemisphere – footprints that have endured for an astounding 120 to 128 million years.

Initially mistaken for dinosaur tracks, Lowery sent pictures of her find to palaeontologist Prof Anthony Martin of Emory University. Intrigued, Martin visited the site near Inverloch, Victoria, and soon became convinced that the tracks were actually bird footprints. This exciting revelation delighted Lowery, an avid bird watcher herself.

With three forward-facing toes spread wide at an angle greater than 90 degrees, sharp claws, and some with a distinctive perching claw, the footprints unequivocally belonged to birds. These ancient avians were likely similar in size to modern-day herons or oystercatchers.

Evidence suggests that these birds migrated to the region, then located near the south pole and part of the Gondwana super-continent that included Antarctica. Their presence represents the earliest known evidence of birds in Australia, the southern hemisphere, and the ancient Gondwana continent. This discovery sheds light on when birds first arrived in this part of the world and provides valuable insights into avian evolution.

The previous oldest evidence of birds in Australia was a fossilized bone dating back 105 million years, discovered in close proximity to this site. Interestingly, the first Australian dinosaur fossil was also found here in 1903.

While the footprints are only visible at low tide and vulnerable to erosion, researchers have documented the tracks through photographs and casts. Over time, these ancient imprints will be lost to the daily tides, underscoring the significance of preserving and studying them while they still remain.

The study conducted by scientists from Museums Victoria, Monash University, and Swinburne University of Technology emphasizes the importance of footprints in understanding prehistoric ecosystems. By examining both dinosaur and bird footprints at the same site, researchers have gained valuable evidence of these two groups living contemporaneously in a polar region of Gondwana.

The fascinating history of these bird footprints provides further evidence of the incredible diversity of life that once inhabited our planet millions of years ago. This remarkable find enriches our understanding of avian evolution and highlights the need to continue exploring and protecting sites that hold keys to our planet’s past.

FAQ:

