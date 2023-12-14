Afslør gådefulde hemmeligheder og naviger i det bizarre univers i Atlas Wept

Summary: Embark on a thrilling adventure through the perplexing world of Atlas Wept, an upcoming RPG influenced by the beloved game Mother. With a unique blend of turn-based combat and bullet-hell action, players will unravel the mysteries of a distant planet and follow the journeys of two groups of intrepid children. Atlas Wept will be released on January 17, 2024, exclusively for PC via Steam.

Step into the shoes of Dezi and Charlie, two brave youths venturing into the unknown in search of the malevolent entity that erases personalities. As you guide them through perilous landscapes, the secrets of the enigmatic planet gradually unfold, revealing its true nature. Simultaneously, Hal and Lucy strive to unveil the truth behind the existence of Gigi the Robot Dog, investigating its origins and purpose.

Through twelve captivating chapters, players will alternate between the two groups, building a cohesive narrative that connects their separate stories. Puzzling pieces of the puzzle will gradually come together, shedding light on the appearance of the sinister Grins and the origin of the mind-wiping force.

The visually stunning world of Atlas Wept immerses players in surreal environments teeming with peculiar mysteries. As you traverse these otherworldly landscapes, prepare for unexpected encounters and challenges. Engage in turn-based combat that seamlessly transitions into intense bullet-hell sequences, offering a dynamic gameplay experience that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Atlas Wept, with its fusion of captivating storytelling, distinctive gameplay mechanics, and hauntingly beautiful visuals, promises to captivate fans of RPGs and lovers of the Mother series alike. Mark your calendars for January 17, 2024, when you can embark on this extraordinary journey exclusively on PC via Steam. Don’t miss your chance to uncover the hidden truths of Atlas Wept and immerse yourself in its gripping tale of mystery and adventure.