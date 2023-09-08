Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Nyheder

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag midlertidigt utilgængelig på Steam

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
Assassin's Creed: Black Flag midlertidigt utilgængelig på Steam

The popular game, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, unexpectedly disappeared from the Steam store recently, sparking rumors of a remake or surprise release. However, Ubisoft has clarified that the removal was not intentional and was due to a technical issue. The teams at Ubisoft are actively working to resolve the problem and make the game available for purchase again.

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, released 10 years ago, remains one of the best in the series. It received high praise for its gorgeous visuals, entertaining gameplay, and immersive pirate-themed open world. Naturally, fans of the game have expressed interest in a potential remake.

Earlier this year, a report from Kotaku suggested that a remake of Black Flag was already in the works at Ubisoft. However, if the project does exist, it is likely still in the early stages of development. In addition to the possibility of a remake, Ubisoft is also continuing to develop Skull and Bones, a multiplayer piracy game that originated from Black Flag’s naval combat mechanics.

While the removal of Black Flag from Steam may have sparked hope for a major announcement, Ubisoft has clarified that this is not the case. The technical issue that led to the game’s unavailability is unrelated to any planned releases or remakes. Fans will have to wait for further updates from Ubisoft regarding the availability of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag on Steam.

kilder:
- PC gamer
– Kotaku

By Mampho Brescia

relaterede indlæg

Nyheder

Introduktion af poststempler: Federated Social Bookmarking Service til det åbne web

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Nyheder

Vigtigheden af ​​en kollektiv reaktion på udfordringer i det digitale landskab

September 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Nyheder

Massivt Steam-udsalg på Focus Entertainment Games: Op til 80 % rabat

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du gik glip af

Teknologier

Smarte strategier til investering på aktiemarkedet

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Den anden hjerne: Nye opdagelser i det enteriske nervesystem

September 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Teknologier

Højhastigheds ammunition vs eksplosive runder: Hvilken er bedre til snigskytte i krigszonen?

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Teknologier

Bonneville County Library District udvider den digitale rækkevidde med Chromebook-donation

September 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer