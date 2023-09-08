Byliv

Aruna Bio rapporterer lovende resultater for AB126 i ALS-musemodel

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
Aruna Bio, a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, has announced preclinical results from a pilot study evaluating the use of AB126 in a superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) mouse model. SOD1-ALS is a rare genetic form of ALS.

The study found that a weekly dose of AB126, administered from the onset of ALS symptoms, led to prolonged survival and reduced inflammation in the spinal cord compared to the control group. The AB126-treated mice also showed lower levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of neurodegeneration, in their serum.

AB126 is an unmodified neural-derived exosome that has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and modulate the inflammasome in the central nervous system. It exerts its effects through newly-discovered anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective mechanisms.

Stephen From, CEO of Aruna Bio, expressed optimism regarding the potential of AB126 to treat acute and chronic neurological conditions, including ALS. He highlighted the extended survival observed in the treated mice, which he attributed to reduced inflammatory mediators in the spinal cord and decreased levels of neurofilament light chain.

These promising results pave the way for further exploration of AB126’s therapeutic potential in ALS and other chronic central nervous system disorders. Aruna Bio aims to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics that can effectively cross the blood-brain barrier and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory, self-repair, and protective mechanisms.

Source: Aruna Bio, Inc.

Investor Contact: Corey Davis, Ph.D., LifeSci Advisors, 212-915-2577, [email protected].

