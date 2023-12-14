Højt ventet efterfølger, der udkommer i 2024

Paving the way for open-world gaming, the iconic Outcast franchise is making a comeback with its long-awaited sequel titled “Outcast: A New Beginning.” After a quarter of a century since the release of the first game, fans can expect a thrilling return as the new installment is set to launch on March 15, 2024.

Developed by THQ Nordic, Outcast: A New Beginning offers an immersive open-world experience, taking players back to the spectacular alien world of Adelpha. Producers Michael Paeck and Andreas Schmiedecker shared that this action-packed adventure will introduce “light RPG” elements, including skill trees and engaging NPC dialogue. This adds a new layer of depth and complexity to the gameplay.

With an estimated playtime of 30-35 hours, Outcast: A New Beginning not only serves as a direct sequel but also as an entry point for newcomers to the series. Originally named Outcast 2, the decision to rebrand the title reflects the developers’ commitment to making the game accessible and enjoyable for all players.

To ensure authenticity and give a nod to loyal fans, THQ Nordic has reunited the original creators to contribute to the development of the game. This will undoubtedly result in the inclusion of hidden surprises and references to the beloved original Outcast.

Visually, the game appears to be awe-inspiring, featuring the stunning yet unpredictable landscapes of Adelpha. The mix of natural and mechanical elements creates a sense of wonder and adventure reminiscent of the popular Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Outcast: A New Beginning is set to release on next-generation consoles and PC platforms, offering a wide range of options for players to embark on this extraordinary journey. Meanwhile, fans eagerly awaiting the sequel can explore other exhilarating action games to keep their gaming spirits high.

Overall, the impending release of Outcast: A New Beginning has generated great anticipation among both long-time fans and newcomers, promising a truly memorable and immersive gaming experience in the captivating world of Adelpha.