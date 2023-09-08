Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Teknologier

Patreon introducerer gruppechatfunktion til forbedret faninteraktion

ByRobert Andrew

September 8, 2023
Patreon introducerer gruppechatfunktion til forbedret faninteraktion

Patreon has launched a new group chat feature, enabling creators to further engage with their fans. The feature, available exclusively on the mobile app at present, allows creators to interact directly with their subscribers as well as allowing subscribers to communicate with each other outside of comment sections. Creators can have up to four chats simultaneously, with the ability to set restrictions for participation, such as limiting specific chats to various subscriber tiers.

Although the new feature has drawn comparisons to Discord, Patreon emphasizes that it is not designed to replace the popular communication platform. Instead, creators will still have the option to integrate with Discord.

In addition to providing a space for conversation, the group chats also offer a range of interactive features. Users can share photos, emojis, and plain text with fellow members of the community. To ensure a positive and safe environment, Patreon has implemented moderation tools to prevent the dissemination of harmful content.

To foster a sense of community, Patreon has also introduced member profiles, allowing users to personalize their names, photos, social media links, and bios. These profiles aim to facilitate deeper connections among fans and creators within the Patreon ecosystem.

The new group chat feature is being gradually rolled out to select creators, and wider availability is expected over the coming months. This addition represents Patreon’s ongoing efforts to provide tools and features that enhance the experience for both creators and subscribers. Recently, the platform introduced the ability to publish subscriber-only podcasts on Spotify and unveiled a native video toolset.

kilder:
– Patreon (no URL provided)
– Engadget (no URL provided)

By Robert Andrew

relaterede indlæg

Teknologier

McCracken County Public Library tilbyder gratis kurser i computer og digital læsefærdighed for ældre personer

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologier

Pokémon og Hatsune Miku går sammen: Project Voltage

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologier

Google Pixel Watch 2 kommer til Indien: Hvad kan du forvente

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Fald i lithiumkoncentration i havvand knyttet til klima og tektonisk aktivitet

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologier

McCracken County Public Library tilbyder gratis kurser i computer og digital læsefærdighed for ældre personer

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Teknologier

Pokémon og Hatsune Miku går sammen: Project Voltage

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA's Opfindsomhed Helicopter åbner døren til magnetiske feltstudier på Mars

September 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer