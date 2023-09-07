Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Teknologier

Mortal Kombat 1 med Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage Skin

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1 med Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage Skin

The upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1 is set to bring a long-awaited collaboration to fruition. After over 30 years, the popular action star Jean-Claude Van Damme will finally make his debut in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Thanks to a recent appearance by Ed Boon, the creator of the game, on Hot Ones, fans now have their first glimpse of what the Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage skin will look like.

The idea of having Van Damme in Mortal Kombat dates back to the inception of the game in the early ’90s. The original intention was to create a game titled “Van Damme the Arcade Game,” with aspirations of prominently featuring the actor’s name. However, due to various circumstances, the collaboration never materialized.

In the interview, Boon reveals that they had reached out to Van Damme’s team during the development of the first Mortal Kombat. However, whether he declined or the message never reached him remains unclear. Nonetheless, this time around, luck was on their side, and they successfully secured Van Damme’s involvement in the game.

The inclusion of Van Damme as Johnny Cage brings the collaboration full circle, as the developers had initially envisioned a game centered around the action star. Now, players will be able to experience Van Damme’s presence in Mortal Kombat 1 as the iconic character.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19, 2023, for various platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. Fans can look forward to the release and enjoy the long-awaited appearance of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the franchise.

kilder:
– [Hot Ones](https://youtube.com/watch?v=KZJaYVDfoDE&feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://www.escapistmagazine.com)

By Robert Andrew

relaterede indlæg

Teknologier

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard går på pension

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologier

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Et tæt U-Drag Race

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologier

McCracken County Public Library tilbyder gratis kurser i computer og digital læsefærdighed for ældre personer

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Du gik glip af

Nyheder

Udforsk fremtiden for Edge Security i LAMEA Telecommunications

September 9, 2023 0 Kommentarer
Teknologier

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard går på pension

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Teknologier

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Et tæt U-Drag Race

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Ny undersøgelse finder, at kombination af piroxicam med levonorgestrel øger effektiviteten af ​​nødprævention

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer