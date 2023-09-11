Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Teknologier

Nintendo Switch 2: Rygtede specifikationer og mulig udgivelsesdato

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Nintendo Switch 2: Rygtede specifikationer og mulig udgivelsesdato

A recent report from known video game leaker NateTheHate has provided more details on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2. According to Nate, the new system was allegedly showcased to developers behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany.

One of the key pieces of information shared by Nate is that a demo of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was running on the new system at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, with significantly shorter loading times compared to the original Nintendo Switch. This suggests that the Switch 2 may have improved performance capabilities, particularly when docked.

It has also been mentioned that the new system may incorporate DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology, specifically DLSS 3.5. However, it is important to note that the DLSS implementation on the Switch 2 may not include all the features found in the PC version.

Another demo showcased at Gamescom was reportedly The Matrix, which appeared to be on par with next-generation consoles in terms of visual quality, including enhanced ray tracing capabilities. However, it is speculated that this demo may not have been running on native hardware, but rather on a PC or dev kit with similar specifications.

While discussions at Gamescom indicated a potential release date in March 2024, NateTheHate expressed uncertainty as to whether this date refers to the official reveal or the actual launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

As for backwards compatibility, there has been no definitive information regarding whether the new system will be compatible with games released for the original Nintendo Switch.

While these details offer an intriguing glimpse into the rumored Nintendo Switch 2, it is important to approach this information with caution as they are still based on unverified leaks. Only time will tell if these rumors prove to be accurate, and fans eagerly await official announcements from Nintendo themselves.

Sources: NateTheHate, Reddit

By Mampho Brescia

relaterede indlæg

Teknologier

Japan vil udvikle metandrevet raketmotor til lancering i 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologier

Discover Samsung-udsalget: Få Samsung SmartThings Station for kun $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologier

Kunsten at rydde op: Giv slip på overskuddet

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

De Forenede Arabiske Emiraters rumfartsorganisation sætter fokus på asteroidebæltet

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Oprindelsen af ​​vertebrale knogler og deres rolle i tumormetastase

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Brug af eDNA til at forstå den genetiske sammensætning af hele populationer

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA-astronaut og kosmonauter ankommer sikkert til den internationale rumstation

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer