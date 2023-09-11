Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Teknologier

Microsoft og Barclays går sammen om at lancere Xbox Mastercard

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Microsoft og Barclays går sammen om at lancere Xbox Mastercard

Microsoft has announced a partnership with Barclays to introduce the Xbox Mastercard, offering a range of benefits for Xbox users in the United States. Available exclusively to Xbox Insiders, the card will have no annual fee and will provide various rewards for purchases made using the card.

Cardholders will earn card points for every dollar they spend on purchases, with different rates for different categories. Buying eligible products on the Microsoft store will earn cardholders 5 times the amount of points, while streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ will offer 3 times the points. Dining delivery services such as Grubhub and DoorDash will also provide 3 times the points. All other purchases will earn points at the regular rate of 1x.

In addition to the points system, the Xbox Mastercard offers other benefits. New members will receive a bonus of 5,000 card points and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate after their first purchase. Existing members can choose to gift their Game Pass perk to a friend. The card also features five different designs, which cardholders can personalize with their own gamertags.

The Xbox Mastercard will be gradually rolled out to Xbox Insiders starting on September 21, and will be available to all Xbox players in the United States by 2024.

This collaboration is part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to expand the Xbox brand beyond gaming consoles. They have previously released products such as the Xbox Series X mini fridge and collaborated with Gucci to create a limited edition Gucci Xbox.

kilder:
– Xbox Wire
– IGN

By Mampho Brescia

relaterede indlæg

Teknologier

Japan vil udvikle metandrevet raketmotor til lancering i 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologier

Discover Samsung-udsalget: Få Samsung SmartThings Station for kun $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologier

Kunsten at rydde op: Giv slip på overskuddet

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Oprindelsen af ​​vertebrale knogler og deres rolle i tumormetastase

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Brug af eDNA til at forstå den genetiske sammensætning af hele populationer

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA-astronaut og kosmonauter ankommer sikkert til den internationale rumstation

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Det nye løb om månen: Etablering af en måneøkonomi

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer