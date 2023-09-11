Xbox og Mastercard annoncerer Xbox Mastercard med belønninger til spillere

In a collaboration between Xbox, Barclays, and Mastercard, the Xbox Mastercard has been unveiled as Xbox’s first-ever co-branded credit card in the United States. The card, which comes with no annual fee, offers a range of benefits designed to cater to the gaming community’s needs and preferences.

One of the key features of the Xbox Mastercard is the opportunity for cardholders to earn rewards on qualifying purchases. Players can earn 5X card points on eligible products within the Microsoft Store, 3X card points on select streaming platforms and dining delivery services, and 1X card points on other everyday purchases. Additionally, new Game Pass members will receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate after making their first purchase.

Cardmembers can choose from five different Xbox-inspired card designs, and they even have the option to customize the card with their Xbox gamertag. This feature allows players to merge their virtual gaming experiences with everyday transactions, creating a seamless connection between their gaming passion and daily activities.

In addition to the rewards and customization options, the Xbox Mastercard provides other benefits such as free online access to cardmembers’ FICO® Credit Score, access to exclusive experiences on com for Mastercard cardholders, and the security and protection offered by the Mastercard network, including ID Theft Protection™, Zero Liability Protection, and Global Services for emergency assistance.

Barclays US Consumer Bank, a prominent credit card issuer in the United States, has partnered with Xbox and Mastercard to develop this unique product. The release of the Xbox Mastercard represents an exciting milestone in the ongoing partnership between Mastercard and Microsoft. The collaboration between the two companies aims to enhance the overall gaming experience and provide gamers with innovative, digital-first products.

The Xbox Mastercard will be initially available to qualified Xbox Insiders across all 50 states from September 21. The card will be gradually rolled out to the general public in the United States in 2024. Eligible Xbox Insiders can apply for the Xbox Mastercard through the Xbox Insider Hub on their Xbox console or a Windows PC after joining the Xbox Mastercard Preview.

With the launch of the Xbox Mastercard, Xbox players now have an opportunity to earn rewards and enjoy unique experiences while indulging in their favorite pastime. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, partnerships like this bring added value to gamers and enhance their overall gaming journey.

Definitioner:

– Xbox Insiders: A community of Xbox users who participate in testing and providing feedback for upcoming features and products.

– Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: A subscription service that offers access to a vast library of Xbox games, including Xbox Live Gold membership and access to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

– Gamertag: A unique username or alias used by Xbox users to identify themselves in online multiplayer games and various Xbox services.

– FICO® Credit Score: A credit score provided by FICO, a data analytics company, which assesses an individual’s creditworthiness and financial health.