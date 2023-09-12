Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Teknologier

IBM og Parle Products samarbejder om at fremskynde digital transformation ved hjælp af Cloud og AI

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
IBM og Parle Products samarbejder om at fremskynde digital transformation ved hjælp af Cloud og AI

IBM and Parle Products have announced an expanded collaboration to drive digital transformation in the food and beverage industry. As part of this collaboration, Parle Products, one of India’s leading biscuit and confectionary manufacturers, will leverage IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance its operations, product development, and customer experience.

With the use of cloud computing, Parle Products aims to streamline its supply chain management, optimize production processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. By leveraging AI technologies, the company can gain valuable insights from data analytics, enabling better decision-making and enhanced product development.

This collaboration will also focus on enhancing Parle Products’ customer experience by leveraging AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These technologies will enable Parle Products to provide personalized recommendations, respond to customer queries in real-time, and deliver a seamless and engaging customer experience.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive innovation in the food and beverage industry by exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies have the potential to improve traceability, ensure product safety, and enable more efficient supply chain management.

Overall, this collaboration between IBM and Parle Products exemplifies the power of digital transformation in revolutionizing the food and beverage industry. By harnessing the capabilities of cloud computing and AI, Parle Products can achieve operational excellence, drive innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences.

kilder:
– IBM: https://www.ibm.com/in-en
– Parle Products: http://www.parleproducts.com/

By Mampho Brescia

relaterede indlæg

Teknologier

Japan vil udvikle metandrevet raketmotor til lancering i 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologier

Discover Samsung-udsalget: Få Samsung SmartThings Station for kun $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologier

Kunsten at rydde op: Giv slip på overskuddet

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Opdagelse af stamceller i rygsøjlen kaster lys over tumorspredning

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASAs Juno-mission fanger et betagende billede af Jupiter og dens vulkanske måne Io

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

De Forenede Arabiske Emiraters rumfartsorganisation sætter fokus på asteroidebæltet

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Oprindelsen af ​​vertebrale knogler og deres rolle i tumormetastase

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer