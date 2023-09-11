Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Teknologier

Preview: Forza Motorsport (2023) Offers a True Next-Gen Racing Experience

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Preview: Forza Motorsport (2023) Offers a True Next-Gen Racing Experience

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles recently hosted a preview event for the highly anticipated game, Forza Motorsport (2023). This next installment in the Forza franchise promises to deliver a true next-gen simulation racing experience for Xbox and Windows PC players.

Unlike its predecessor, Forza Motorsport 7, which was released six years ago, Forza Motorsport (2023) went back to the drawing board to evaluate its roots and observe the trends in modern gaming. The goal was to create a cohesive vision that would appeal to gamers, racers, and car enthusiasts alike.

The game features over 500 cars at launch, but the focus is on allowing players to fall in love with a select few cars. The developers want players to master these cars, carefully upgrade them for each track or event, and truly appreciate the driving experience.

One of the key aspects of Forza Motorsport (2023) is the redesigned single-player campaign called the Builder’s Cup. This campaign offers a variety of themed events where players can progress by learning the ins and outs of their chosen car, configuring settings and difficulty, competing against improved AI, and upgrading or tuning their vehicle.

During the preview event, players had the opportunity to try different cars and see firsthand how each vehicle had its own distinct Car Level. The more players raced with a specific car, the more XP they earned, allowing them to level up their car and unlock upgrades.

Forza Motorsport (2023) aims to provide a deep and immersive racing experience, where players can truly connect with the cars they drive. With its stunning graphics, improved AI, and attention to detail, this game is poised to be one of the best racing games on the Xbox platform.

Sources: Petersen Automotive Museum, Turn 10 Studios

By Vicky Stavropoulou

relaterede indlæg

Teknologier

Japan vil udvikle metandrevet raketmotor til lancering i 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologier

Discover Samsung-udsalget: Få Samsung SmartThings Station for kun $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologier

Kunsten at rydde op: Giv slip på overskuddet

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

De Forenede Arabiske Emiraters rumfartsorganisation sætter fokus på asteroidebæltet

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Oprindelsen af ​​vertebrale knogler og deres rolle i tumormetastase

September 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Brug af eDNA til at forstå den genetiske sammensætning af hele populationer

September 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

NASA-astronaut og kosmonauter ankommer sikkert til den internationale rumstation

September 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer